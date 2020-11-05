Report: Falcons fine Takk McKinley for social media comments

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley’s social media comments about not being traded earned a rebuke from interim head coach Raheem Morris earlier this week and he’s reportedly been disciplined by the team as well.

Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that McKinley has been fined an undisclosed amount.

McKinley said that the team turned down trade offers for him the last two seasons. He closed the tweet by noting that he has 17.5 career sacks and dropping three clown emojis targeted at the team. Morris responded by saying that McKinley would be held accountable.

Butt reports that the Falcons did not get the offers that McKinley claimed they got, but did have trade discussions regarding McKinley before this week’s deadline.

McKinley has not practiced this week with a groin injury that also kept him out of last week’s game.