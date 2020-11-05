Report: NFL imposes heavy fine, strips sixth-round pick from Raiders over COVID-19 issues

Getty Images

The NFL has done plenty of huffing and puffing when it comes to COVID-19 compliance. It has commenced the process of blowing down a house.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the NFL has fined the Raiders $500,000, fined coach Jon Gruden $150,000, and removed a sixth-round pick for protocol violations arising from tackle Trent Brown‘s positive test last month.

The league previously had fined Gruden $100,000 and the team $250,000 for Gruden’s failure to wear a mask. The Raiders also were fined $50,000 for having an unauthorized person in the locker room, and multiple players were fined for attending an indoor event without masks away from work.

Punishment will further increase in the event of additional violations from the Raiders, whom Gruden recently proclaimed to be on the “cutting edge” of beating the virus.