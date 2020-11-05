Report: NFL imposes heavy fine, strips sixth-round pick from Raiders over COVID-19 issues

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2020, 9:18 PM EST
The NFL has done plenty of huffing and puffing when it comes to COVID-19 compliance. It has commenced the process of blowing down a house.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the NFL has fined the Raiders $500,000, fined coach Jon Gruden $150,000, and removed a sixth-round pick for protocol violations arising from tackle Trent Brown‘s positive test last month.

The league previously had fined Gruden $100,000 and the team $250,000 for Gruden’s failure to wear a mask. The Raiders also were fined $50,000 for having an unauthorized person in the locker room, and multiple players were fined for attending an indoor event without masks away from work.

Punishment will further increase in the event of additional violations from the Raiders, whom Gruden recently proclaimed to be on the “cutting edge” of beating the virus.

18 responses to “Report: NFL imposes heavy fine, strips sixth-round pick from Raiders over COVID-19 issues

  3. I’m not going to argue masks at all here, but $150,000 fine for a coach making $10,000,000 a year is a relative pittance. It’s 1.5% of his salary. He probably spends more a year on visors

  5. Titans- caught practicing off site, multiple infractions= small fine
    Raiders= bent over the barrel
    Al Davis I rolling in his grave

  6. I’d love to know how the NFL comes up with these amounts.

    Wrong socks? That’ll cost you $5,000.
    Football into stands? That’s $7,000.
    Fighting? That’s $35,096, because player safety matters.
    COVID outbreak because the NFL isn’t in a bubble? That’ll be $500,000, thank you.

  9. curtis20 says:
    November 5, 2020 at 9:36 pm
    Titans had almost the whole team w/Covid and nothing happened to them? HMMMMMM

    ————————

    It’s simple. The Raiders have experiended decades of unfair treatment as a result of the myriad Al Davis lawsuits.

  10. arealisticpackerfan says:
    November 5, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    I’d love to know how the NFL comes up with these amounts.
    —————–

    The application of fines is negotiated between NFLPA and the League.

  13. Terrible bias against my Raiders!!! NFL still mad at the greatest mind in modern football Mr. Al Davis!

  14. nytro says:
    November 5, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    curtis20 says:
    November 5, 2020 at 9:36 pm
    Titans had almost the whole team w/Covid and nothing happened to them? HMMMMMM

    ————————

    It’s simple. The Raiders have experiended decades of unfair treatment as a result of the myriad Al Davis lawsuits.
    ———————————–

    Yeah, that could be it, or maybe it’s as Grant Gordon writes:

    “The escalated fines and loss of a draft pick were due to the Raiders being a repeat offender in terms of failing to meet COVID-19 protocols.

    “This is the fourth incident in which the franchise has incurred a fine as the Raiders have now been penalized $1.2 million for coronavirus-related infractions, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.”

  15. Well good thing the Raiders have turned the corner on COVID, things could’ve gone bad for them.

  16. nytro says:
    November 5, 2020 at 9:44 pm
    curtis20 says:
    November 5, 2020 at 9:36 pm
    Titans had almost the whole team w/Covid and nothing happened to them? HMMMMMM

    ————————

    It’s simple. The Raiders have experiended decades of unfair treatment as a result of the myriad Al Davis lawsuits.

    ——————————-

    Or it’s simply escalating the penalties for multiple infractions. There’s no conspiracy theory just because “your team” is the one that gets punished.

  18. If this was the Patriots, they would have been fined $2,000,000, had their next two first round picks taken away, and it would be on every single major news site and network for the next three months. I’m just saying; this league and the outrage is so inconsistent.

