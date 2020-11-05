Report: Packers will have Aaron Jones active but will be “careful” with his use

Getty Images

Running back Aaron Jones will dress tonight, barring any pregame setbacks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Packers will workout Jones pregame to see how his injured calf feels, and they plan to be “careful” in his usage, Schefter adds.

The Packers have played without Jones the past two games.

Green Bay already is down two running backs with AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, who is up from the practice squad, are the other running back options for tonight against the 49ers.

Jones has 93 touches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns this season.