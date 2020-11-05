Report: Texans to work remotely Thursday after Jacob Martin positive test

Getty Images

The Houston Texans will work remotely on Thursday after linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Martin is now the second Texans player to test positive in the last two weeks as guard Max Scharping tested positive was was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the team’s bye week. The team then shut down their facility for the remainder of the bye week.

The Texans will do their work on Thursday without meeting in person as a precaution.

Houston is scheduled to face the Jaguars this Sunday in Jacksonville.