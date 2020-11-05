Sam Darnold won’t practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas called Sam Darnold the team’s “quarterback for the future” earlier this week, but he may not be their quarterback for the present.

Darnold aggravated the right shoulder injury that forced him to miss two games earlier this season during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. He had an MRI and said Monday that it felt better than he expected, but head coach Adam Gase said at a press conference that Darnold will not be practicing on Thursday.

Gase added that he feels good about Darnold’s chances of practicing Friday and playing on Monday night against the Patriots. Joe Flacco would get the start if he’s not able to go.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) will also miss practice Thursday.