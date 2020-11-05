Vic Beasley clears waivers

Getty Images

After the Titans got rid of pass rusher Vic Beasley, the other 31 teams passed on him as well.

Beasley cleared waivers today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Titans were hoping someone would claim Beasley because any team that picked him up would have had to pay the remaining $1.85 million salary he’s owed this year. Now the Titans remain on the hook for that salary.

Beasley will now be a free agent, and it will be interesting to see what kind of market he has. On the one hand, he’s a pass rusher who has shown real talent, leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2016. On the other hand, he played poorly this season and raised questions about his commitment to football when he showed up late to training camp.

If he does sign somewhere, it will be for a lot less than the $6 million signing bonus and $3.5 million salary the Titans gave him this offseason.