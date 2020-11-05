Whitney Mercilus, Dylan Cole out for Texans due to contact with Jacob Martin

Getty Images

The Texans learned that linebacker Jacob Martin would miss this weekend’s game against the Jaguars because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing has led to two other linebackers being scratched from the lineup as well.

Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said on Thursday that Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole have been deemed high-risk close contacts of Martin. They will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will have to spend five days in isolation before returning to the team, so they will not be available to play in Week 9.

The Texans practiced on Wednesday before learning of Martin’s test. They are working remotely on Thursday.

“Hopefully, no other positives,” Crennel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We might not know that until tonight or tomorrow morning.”

Mercilus has 14 tackles, three sacks, four quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery this season. Cole has six tackles while seeing almost all of his playing time on special teams.