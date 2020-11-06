49ers plan to sign Josh Johnson

Getty Images

The 49ers are set to add a player to their quarterback group.

Longtime NFL reporter Andrea Kremer said on 95.7 The Game on Friday that the team plans to sign veteran Josh Johnson. Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that Johnson will be signed to the practice squad once he goes through COVID-19 protocols.

Johnson was last seen playing for Los Angeles during the XFL’s brief run earlier this year. He spent time with the Lions last season and last played in a regular season game for Washington in 2018. The journeyman has spent time with 11 other teams and also played in the United Football League.

Jimmy Garoppolo may miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Nick Mullens started for the 49ers Thursday night and when Garoppolo was out earlier this year. C.J. Beathard is Mullens’ backup.