49ers remove four players from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

It came a day too late for this week seeing as the undermanned 49ers lost to the Packers on Thursday Night Football, but San Francisco is getting some players back.

The 49ers announced they activated receiver Brandon Aiyuk, receiver Kendrick Bourne, receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

Bourne tested positive Tuesday before testing negative the rest of the week.

Williams, Aiyuk and Samuel were deemed high-risk close contacts, forcing their placement on the COVID-19 reserve list. Samuel would have missed Thursday’s game anyway because of an injury, but Williams and Aiyuk could have played along with Bourne.

The 49ers faced a huge challenge playing Green Bay, but it was made even bigger by their injury issues combined with their COVID-19 issues.