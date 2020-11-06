Aldon Smith, Ezekiel Elliott questionable, but Jerry Jones expects them to play

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t revealing who they will start at quarterback Sunday against the Steelers, but Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert sure would appreciate having Ezekiel Elliott at running back.

The Cowboys list Elliott and pass rusher Aldon Smith as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Owner Jerry Jones said Friday morning on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan that he expects both players to play.

Elliott injured his hamstring on an Eagles’ fumble return in the fourth quarter. He was limited in practice all week.

“We’ll take tomorrow and warm him up Sunday (pre-game) just to make sure that he’s full go,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

Smith also was limited all week.

The Cowboys added linebacker Joe Thomas to the practice report Friday with a wrist injury. They list him as questionable, though he was a full participant.