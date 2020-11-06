Bengals announce two players test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Bengals are now on the list of teams dealing with positive COVID-19 tests on their roster.

The team announced that two of their players have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bengals are on their bye week, but daily testing remains in place for teams that are off.

“The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team’s players have tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “We are following applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols, players will test daily but will not be back in the facility until next week.”

With the Bengas off this week, there should be less risk of close contacts among players than there would be during a game week. If any are found, they would also go on the reserve/COVID-19 list and high-risk contacts would be out for five days.