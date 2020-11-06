Bruce Arians anticipates having Chris Godwin in lineup

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin appears to be on track to return to action against the Saints this weekend.

Godwin had surgery last week after fracturing his finger and did not play against the Giants on Monday night. He returned to practice on Wednesday, but waited to see how the finger affected his ability to catch passes until Friday.

Head coach Bruce Arians said that Godwin did fine with that and that he thinks he’ll be able to play as long as there are now negative aftereffects.

“We know what he brings,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll see how sore it is tomorrow. He caught the ball fine. . . . I would anticipate him probably playing.”

Godwin has missed four games with a variety of injuries this season. He has 25 catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns.