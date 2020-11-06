Christian McCaffrey is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Panthers are set to get Christian McCaffrey back this weekend.

McCaffrey has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury, but has been practicing for the last two weeks and head coach Matt Rhule said at his press conference that he anticipates activating the running back from injured reserve on Friday or Saturday.

The Panthers have used Mike Davis as their lead back since McCaffrey was injured, but there’s usually been little work for other backs in Carolina when McCaffrey’s been healthy enough to play.

Left tackle Russell Okung (calf) is listed as doubtful to face the Chiefs. Safety Jeremy Chinn (knee), defensive end Marquis Haynes (shoulder), and defensive tackle Zach Kerr (toe) are listed as questionable for the game.