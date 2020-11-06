Colts have all their players back for Friday’s practice

Getty Images

The Colts practiced without four members of the team on Thursday because of contact tracing after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but they will be back to business as usual on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have defensive tackle Sheldon Day, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and guard Quenton Nelson back in the building after a round of negative tests. They were found to be contacts of the infected part, but not the high-risk level of contact that would have required them to miss five days.

As long as tests from the next couple of days come back negative, all four players will be able to play against the Ravens on Sunday.

The Ravens have had their own COVID-19 concerns this week, but got linebacker Matthew Judon back on Thursday and six other defensive players are expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play this weekend.