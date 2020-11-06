Corey Clement named NFLPA’s Community MVP for Week 8

Getty Images

The NFLPA named Eagles running back Corey Clement as their latest Community MVP on Friday.

Clement is being recognized for his work with students in a writing contest focused on books designed to combat bullying. More than 100 students from 31 states took part in the contest and five finalists met with Clement on Zoom before the winning entry earned a $500 prize.

The books will be donated to schools and libraries around the country.

“It is a true honor to be named the NFLPA Community MVP,” Clement said in a statement. “As an NFL player, I have the opportunity to bring attention to the causes most important to me — literacy, anti-bullying and music education. I feel that it is important to support grassroots non-profits that are led by Black leaders. . . . My activism, along with community support, allows me to become more of an effective link in the chain of change.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to the National Youth Foundation in Clement’s honor and Clement will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.