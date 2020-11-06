Davante Adams: “I’m the best wide receiver in the game”

Getty Images

Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ win over the 49ers on Thursday night, and afterward he was ready to call himself the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Asked whether he considers himself the top receiver in football, Adams agreed that he does.

“I think that’s fair to say,” Adams said. “I think that’s not being conceited; that’s just being confident. I think obviously what I’ve done and what I’m going to continue to do is going to prove that, to anybody who isn’t on board with that. At the end of the day, I’ll tell you yes, absolutely, I think I’m the best wide receiver in the game, but there’s a lot of things that go into me being able to make that statement.”

Adams is averaging 112.5 receiving yards per game, best in the NFL. He’s making a strong case, not only with his words but also with his play, that he’s the best receiver in the NFL.