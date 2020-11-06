Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, commits to Jackson State

USA TODAY Sports

Incoming Jackson State coach, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders has landed his first big-name recruit. He didn’t have to travel far to find him.

Via ESPN.com, Shadeur Sanders has changed his commitment from Florida Atlantic University to his father’s college football program.

Shedeur Sanders becomes the highest-rated prospect the school ever has recruited. Whether he also becomes the most accomplished alumnus involves clearing a very high bar, given that Jackson State produced Walter Payton.

A quarterback, Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 8,925 yards, 123 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions during his high-school career, adding 198 yards and 22 touchdown.

He attends Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. The team has won two state championships. Deion serves as the school’s offensive coordinator.