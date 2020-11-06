Drew Brees has no designation, will play

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton wouldn’t say if quarterback Drew Brees is playing Sunday. The team’s practice report did, though.

Brees does not have a designation after being a full participant Friday.

He is playing.

Brees’ injured right shoulder, which limited him Wednesday and Thursday, will bear watching during Sunday Night Football. Will the issue affect his throws down the field? Will a hard hit on the shoulder aggravate the injury?

The Buccaneers, who rank first in total defense, managed to sack Brees only once in the season opener when Brees went 18-for-30 for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints’ 34-23 win.

The Saints could see the return of receiver Michael Thomas, who hasn’t played since that Week 1 game. He is questionable with ankle and hamstring issues that limited him this week.

Thomas is the team’s only player with a designation, with defensive back Justin Hardee (groin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) on injured reserve.

Running back Alvin Kamara (foot) was limited Wednesday but is good to go as are receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle) and offensive lineman Nick Easton (concussion).