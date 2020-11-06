Ezekiel Elliott was more limited in practice than Cowboys expected

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered an update on running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s hamstring injury on Friday.

Elliott has been limited in each of the team’s practices this week and McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, he “didn’t do as much” in Thursday’s practice as the team expected him to do. McCarthy added that Elliott’s hamstring is feeling better Friday than it did the day before.

The Cowboys will release their injury designations later on Friday and it sounds like Elliott will be questionable. McCarthy said the team will warm him up before Sunday’s game against the Steelers “just to make sure that he’s full go.”

Tony Pollard would be in line for more work if Elliott is unable to play Sunday.