Falcons will work virtually today after one staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Falcons are the latest team to have their practice schedule affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One member of the team’s staff has tested positive, and as a result the team won’t practice or do any in-person work today.

“Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test to a member of the football staff, we have mede the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Friday and will conduct all operations virtually,” the Falcons said in a statement. “Contact tracing protocols have commenced and the team has returned to the league’s intensive protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials and does not affect the status of Sunday’s game. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”

The Falcons will host the Broncos, who have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this week, on Sunday.