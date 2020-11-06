Germain Ifedi activated from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bears are back in their facility on Friday after closing it on Thursday in the wake of a positive COVID-19 test and right guard Germain Ifedi has been cleared to rejoin them.

Ifedi was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week as a close contact of tackle Jason Spriggs after Spriggs tested positive. The team announced his activation on Friday morning.

Spriggs is one of two offensive linemen that tested positive this week. Center Cody Whitehair‘s test caused Thursday’s closure, although he was already likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Ifedi has started all eight games for the Bears this season.