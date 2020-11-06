John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson has to tighten up his game

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson turned the ball over four times in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and that outing continued a season that’s seen Jackson’s numbers drop across the board from his MVP season in 2019.

He’ll try for better results against the Colts this weekend and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh identified how he believes Jackson could get them during a Friday press conference.

“He still has a lot to learn, but the great thing about Lamar is he recognizes that,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “He understands that people are making him the focus. He has got to find a way to tighten up his game and beat those things with precision and accuracy and his mind. They’re doing everything they can with a lot of smart and talented people to stop Lamar Jackson the week that they play him.”

Harbaugh also noted that “there are 10 other guys out there” who can help the offense turn in stronger performances than they’ve had in recent weeks. Jackson is going to remain front and center in their offensive plans, though, and he’ll need to be sharper for the Ravens to get where they want to go.