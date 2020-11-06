Lamar Jackson: I can’t wait to have Dez Bryant on the field on Sundays

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is loving what he’s seeing from practice squad wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Jackson said Bryant has impressed on the practice field and will be a major contributor to the Ravens’ offense when he gets called up to the active roster.

“Oh man, he’s a great route runner, strong hands, he’s dialed into the playbook; he’s always asking me questions about the playbook – stuff like that,” Jackson said, via USA Today. “He wants to compete. I just can’t wait until he gets out there with us on Sundays and fully practices with us.”

Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season, so he has three years of rust to knock off. But Jackson sounds confident Bryant will be ready to go soon.