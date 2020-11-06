Lions add Mohamed Sanu to practice squad

Getty Images

Mohamed Sanu has found his new NFL home.

Sanu signed with the Lions’ practice squad today.

It hasn’t been an easy year for Sanu, who was traded from the Falcons to the Patriots for a second-round draft pick before last season’s trade deadline. He did not play well in New England, was released before the start of the 2020 season, and then signed with the 49ers but was cut again after catching just one pass.

Now Sanu will hope he can show enough on the practice squad in Detroit to get himself on the active roster and back on the field.