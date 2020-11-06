Mitch Morse, Matt Milano out for Bills this weekend

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that the team has ruled four players out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Center Mitch Morse will not play after suffering a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots. Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates each saw playing time after he went out during the team’s first offensive series.

Linebacker Matt Milano missed two games with a pectoral injury, but played the last two weeks. He’s out again with the same injury and newly signed Darron Lee could come up from the practice squad to help fill out the position group.

Running back Taiwan Jones and cornerback Josh Norman are both out with hamstring injuries. The rest of the injury report will come later in the day, but McDermott did add that safety Micah Hyde is out of the concussion protocol.