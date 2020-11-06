Packers player who played Thursday tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Packers were missing three players from their active roster on Thursday night because of COVID-19 protocols and another member of the team reportedly tested positive before the game against the 49ers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a player who was in action on Thursday has tested positive. Results of tests taken on gamedays are generally not returned ahead of kickoff. The NFL has said it is “unlikely, but possible” that results would come during a game and that a player would be pulled from the field if they did learn of a positive result during a game.

Contact tracing will now take place to identify close contacts to the player. If any of those contacts are found to be high-risk, they will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and remain away from work for five days while continuing to be tested on a daily basis.

The 49ers also had a player test positive for COVID-19 this week, but Schefter reports that there were no new positives from their round of testing.