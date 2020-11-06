Pat Shurmur: Drew Lock showed he can lead us to victory

Getty Images

The Broncos looked dead in the water when they fell behind 24-3 in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Chargers, but things turned on a dime.

Denver scored four touchdowns over the final 21 minutes of the game, including Drew Lock‘s one-yard pass to KJ Hamler as time expired. Lock threw three touchdowns overall and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Thursday that the quarterback’s performance was a significant milestone in his development.

“He showed great poise,” Shurmur said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “We learned from a couple weeks previous — you have to take what [the defense] gives you at times. . . . He executed well and he showed can he lead us to victory. He can build on that.”

The Broncos will need to figure out ways to avoid falling behind by three touchdowns, but they have faith in their quarterback if they do find themselves in need of another comeback at some point down the road.