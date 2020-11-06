Patriots designate Sony Michel to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has been designated to return from the injured reserve list on Thursday.

Michel was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5 prior to the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a quadriceps injury. After rushing for 117 yards on nine carries against the Las Vegas Raiders, Michel surfaced on the injury report the following week before being moved to the reserve list.

Michel has missed the team’s last four games while on the injured list. He is eligible to practice for the next 21 days before the team has to add him to the active roster.

Michel has 173 yards and one rushing touchdown on 26 carries for the Patriots this season.