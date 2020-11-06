Report: 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams has high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have more injuries to deal with.

According to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, cornerback K'Waun Williams sustained a high-ankle sprain that knocked him out of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams previously missed three games for the 49ers on injured reserve because of a knee injury before returning to the lineup for last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. A high-ankle sprain would likely bring into question Williams’ availability for San Francisco’s next game against the New Orleans Saints a week from Sunday.

Williams was replaced in the lineup by Jamar Taylor for the rest of Thursday night’s loss to the Packers. Taylor had five tackles in relief of Williams.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt also left the game due to a foot injury.