Report: Mitchell Trubisky doesn’t need shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky went for another opinion on his right shoulder injury this week.

Trubisky traveled to Los Angeles to consult with Dr. Neal ElAttrache about whether or not his injury required a surgical repair. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the visit ended with a determination that Trubisky does not need surgery.

Trubisky was hurt last Sunday when he came down hard on his shoulder after a short run on the one snap he played in Chicago’s overtime loss to the Saints.

With surgery off the table, Trubisky will focus on rehab. Per Schefter, he’s considered week-to-week moving forward.

Tyler Bray is on Chicago’s practice squad and will likely be promoted to back up Nick Foles for Sunday’s game in Tennessee.