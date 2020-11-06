Ryan Tannehill: Everyone’s frustrated with our two-game losing streak

Getty Images

Two weeks ago the Titans were 5-0 and looked like one of the best teams in the league. Then they lost a hard-fought game against the Steelers, and were shocked in an upset by the Bengals. All of a sudden they’re 5-2, and questions are being raised about what kind of team the Titans really are.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says that with the Bears coming to town on Sunday, the Titans understand that they have to turn things around.

“Everyone’s frustrated; we’re just not coming out and performing the way we expect to,” Tannehill said, via the Tennessean. “But at the end of the day we have no one to look to but ourselves. We have a really good team coming to town this week and we’ve got to play good football. We have a lot to clean up on. We haven’t performed up to our standards offensively, especially last week.”

The Titans have never lost three games in a row since Tannehill arrived last year. If it happens on Sunday, frustrations may boil over in Tennessee.