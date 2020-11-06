Shelby Harris won’t play for Broncos Sunday

Getty Images

The Broncos will not have defensive lineman Shelby Harris in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Harris was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list after reporting that he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said on Thursday that the team was “sifting through” whether Harris would be able to play.

On Friday, Harris revealed that the answer to that question was a negative one. Harris told Troy Renck of KMGH that he continues to have negative test results, but will not be cleared in time to play.

Harris said the decision “stinks” with an expletive added for extra emphasis. The Broncos will also be without right guard Graham Glasgow as he’s on the reserve list after a positive test.