T.Y. Hilton doubtful to play Sunday

It looks like wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is going to miss Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Hilton hurt his groin in last Sunday’s win over the Lions and didn’t practice with the team all week. Head coach Frank Reich said on Friday that Hilton will be listed as doubtful on their final injury report.

Sunday’s game will be the first one that Hilton misses this season, although the year hasn’t really gone as hoped for the veteran wideout. He only has 22 catches for 251 yards on the year and has not scored any touchdowns.

Reich also said that Ashton Dulin is out with a knee injury while Marcus Johnson is questionable with a knee injury. Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr., and Dezmon Patton are also available at receiver.