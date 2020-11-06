Texans back at work Friday

Getty Images

The Texans were able to return to the practice field on Friday.

Thursday’s practice was called off after linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive for COVID-19, but head coach Romeo Crennel said that the results of yesterday’s round of testing allowed them to get back to work.

“Everybody was negative with the test, allowed us to come back,” Crennel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Crennel said Martin is “doing OK” and not experiencing severe symptoms.

Linebackers Dylan Cole and Whitney Mercilus were found to be high-risk close contacts of Martin’s and they will miss Sunday’s game against the Jaguars as a result. Crennel said rookies Ross Blacklock and Jonathan Greenard are in line for more playing time.