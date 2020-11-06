Titans expect to play two players they have yet to meet

Getty Images

The Titans have a long list of injury concerns.

The team has ruled out receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) and punter Brett Kern (wrist) and coach Mike Vrabel said the team will wait until this weekend to make a decision on pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (knee).

“We’ll try to do what’s best for him and for the football team,” Vrabel said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “We were trying to give him a couple days of rest. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and make a decision at 10:30 Sunday on the 48 guys that we’ll go with in the game.”

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson‘s return from a knee injury also remains in question.

The injury to Kern will force the Titans to play a punter they have never met. Jackson’s injury could force the same at corner with newly acquired nickel back Desmond King likely to see action.

King has participated only in virtual meetings this week, as he will not gain clearance from COVID-19 protocols until Saturday.

“I would say there is some potential for him to be out there,” Vrabel said. “We’ve got to get him in the building and find out what he’s learned and what he can pick up, but he’s played football before – a lot of it. Maybe we’ll know more tomorrow. That’s where we’re at. I would say it’s a possibility.”

The Titans will choose among punters Dustin Colquitt, Lachlan Edwards, Trevor Daniel and Ryan Allen, with one of them practicing Saturday.