Titans to make call on Jadeveon Clowney this weekend

Jadeveon Clowney was out of practice again on Friday due to a knee injury, but the Titans aren’t ready to rule the linebacker out for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, that Clowney needed to rest this week and that the team will see how he is on Saturday before moving forward with a decision about his status.

Clowney’s knee has kept him on the injury report for several weeks, but Clowney has not missed any games.

The Titans did rule a couple of players out. Vrabel said wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) and punter Brett Kern (wrist) will not play. The team is working out punters Saturday after they went through COVID-19 protocols and will add one to take Kern’s place.