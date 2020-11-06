Tyson Alualu officially ruled out, but Cam Heyward good to go

Getty Images

The Steelers were confident they would have defensive lineman Cam Heyward this week, and they will.

Heyward (quadriceps) was a full participant all week and does not have a designation.

Heyward played every game the past two seasons and has 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception this season.

The Steelers, though, officially ruled out defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, who will miss a couple of weeks with a sprained MCL.

Alualu played only six snaps against Baltimore before leaving Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Chris Wormley is on injured reserve, so the other injuries opened up playing time for Isaiah Buggs and Henry Mondeaux in Week 8.

The Steelers list offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) as doubtful. Wisniewski returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, and Hilton was limited all week.

The team added tight end Vance McDonald to the injury report Friday with an illness that kept him out of work. He is questionable.