Vikings rule out three cornerbacks

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be facing a depleted secondary if he gets the green light to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list and play against the Vikings on Sunday.

The Vikings have ruled out three cornerbacks due to injuries. Cameron Dantzler (concussion), Holton Hill (foot), and Mark Fields (chest) will not play this weekend.

Dantzler was taken to a hospital after getting hurt against the Packers last weekend, but was able to travel home with the team. Fields had to stay in Green Bay after puncturing his lung on a wide receiver’s cleat.

Hill has not played since Week 4. The Vikings also listed Harrison Hand as questionable due to a hamstring injury, which leaves Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, and Chris Jones as their healthy corners.