Washington “hopeful” of getting Bryce Love back “soon”

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team drafted Bryce Love in the fourth round in 2019. He has never played a down.

Love, who tore his ACL on the final play of Stanford’s final regular-season game in 2018, spent his rookie season as a redshirt season of sorts. He was on the non-football injury list, rehabbing his injury.

Love was inactive for the first three games of this season before Washington placed him on injured reserve Oct. 2 with swelling in his knee.

He is working his way back toward a return to the practice field and perhaps his first career action.

“We are hopeful,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said Friday, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “He’s had a couple of really good days with the trainers. I think it’s getting close to getting him back out there. . . . He got sore for a little bit, and we rested him. Opportunity to get him back on the field is coming soon.”