Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from IR, release Jordan Thomas

Getty Images

The Cardinals activated tight end Maxx Williams from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Williams went on injured reserve with an ankle injury Sept. 21. He returned to practice this week.

He played 43 snaps in the season opener before being inactive for the Week 2 game.

The Cardinals released tight end Jordan Thomas in a corresponding move. Thomas played four games for Arizona, catching one pass for a 3-yard touchdown against the Panthers in Week 4.

The team also announced it elevated running back D.J. Foster and cornerback Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

The Cardinals also promoted defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the active roster from the practice squad as a standard elevation. He will revert to the practice squad Monday.