Cowboys choose Garrett Gilbert for Sunday’s game vs. Steelers

On Sunday, the Steelers will be eating Garrett Gilbert.

After a week-long, in-season Lloyd Braun vs. George Costanza competition, the Cowboys have decided to use Garrett Gilbert over Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, according to NFL Media.

Gilbert, 29, entered the league in 2014 as a sixth-round pick of the Rams. He bounced from St. Louis to New England to Detroit to Oakland to Carolina.

After two seasons with the Panthers, Gilbert tried his hand at the AAF. He became one of the short-lived spring league’s few stars, parlaying his performance into another shot at the NFL level, with the Browns.

He has 21 career regular-season snaps in six games, with six career regular-season passes thrown.

He’ll presumably throw more than six passes on Sunday. Unless it all goes poorly and Rush gets a chance to add to his three career regular-season passes.

Meanwhile, rookie Ben DiNucci received no consideration for this week’s starting job, with the Cowboys opting to focus on players with more experience. Even though DiNucci has thrown nearly five times the number of regular-season passes as Gilbert and Rush, combined.