Cowboys may not have Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday

Officially, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, with a hamstring injury. Unofficially, the Cowboys reportedly are preparing to play the game without him.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are preparing to not have Elliott, via the elevation of fullback Sewo Olonilua from the practice squad. Dallas primarily would rely on Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle, if Elliott can’t go.

Owner/G.M. Jerry Jones has said that he expects Elliott to be able to play. Coach Mike McCarthy has said that the final decision will be made during a pregame workout.

Elliott has 521 rushing yards through eight games this season, and he’s averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He has scored six total touchdowns.