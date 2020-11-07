Jadeveon Clowney may need surgery for knee injury

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney has been playing through a knee injury for much of this season, but he may not be able to go much longer.

Clowney might need surgery for an injury to his meniscus, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A meniscus injury usually keeps a player out for a few weeks. If Clowney gets the surgery, he’d likely go on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least three games.

Clowney has been on the Titans’ injury report for several weeks but has not missed a game. He is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Bears, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Clowney would be a game-time decision.

In a possible sign that the knee injury is slowing him down, Clowney has yet to record a sack this season.