Jessie Bates fined $20,000 for hit on Adam Humphries

Getty Images

Bengals safety Jessie Bates somehow avoided a penalty (and/or an ejection) for a hit on a defenseless receiver that knocked out Tennessee’s Adam Humphries on Sunday. Bates did not escape a fine for the illegal hit.

The NFL has fined Bates $20,000, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Humphries has a concussion and won’t play this week.

He played 12 plays in the loss to the Bengals before leaving with his injury.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he didn’t believe Bates was targeting Humphries and he didn’t need an explanation from officials.

Officials just “missed it,” Vrabel said.