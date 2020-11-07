Keenan Allen questionable with illness; Brandon Facyson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chargers added receiver Keenan Allen to the injury report with an illness. He is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Allen has 53 receptions for 548 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Chargers announced several other moves, including placing cornerback Brandon Facyson on the COVID-19 reserve list. Facyson missed Friday’s practice with what the team called an “illness.”

The Chargers also signed defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the active roster and activated running back Kalen Ballage and defensive back Quenton Meeks from the practice squad.

Lemonier has appeared in three games for the Chargers this season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty.

Ballage, a fourth-round selection of the Dolphins in 2018, appeared in 27 career games with six starts for the Dolphins and Jets. He has 339 career rushing yards and four touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 186 yards.

Meeks spent most of the 2019 season on the Chargers’ practice squad after appearing in eight games with start for Jacksonville in 2018 as a rookie.

The Chargers also announced they signed safety Jaylen Watkins to the practice squad.