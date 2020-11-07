Matthew Stafford removed from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford will start Sunday as long as he passes one more COVID-19 test.

The Lions removed the quarterback from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

Stafford went on the list Wednesday after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Stafford did not test positive.

The negative tests all week allow him to return, though he missed practice all week. Stafford was allowed to participate in the virtual meetings.

The Lions had COVID-19 issues with players or staffers for four consecutive days.

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who took the first-team reps in Stafford’s stead, called it “the craziest week I’ve ever been a part of,” via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant off the physically unable to perform list, placed cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve, ruled out guard Joe Dahl with a back injury and elevated offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad.