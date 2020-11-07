Panthers officially activate Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

Seven weeks later, he’s back.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, fully healed (apparently) from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week Two against the Buccaneers, officially returns to the active roster, one day before the Panthers face the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The Panthers also returned defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos to the active roster. Via Myles Simmons of Panthers.com, the Panthers also waived defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton.

On Friday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule indicated that McCaffrey, who landed on injured reserve following the ankle sprain, likely would play this weekend.

“You can tell that he’s just eager to just get back out there,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said this week, via Simmons. “We’ve watched how hard he’s worked. He’s a true grinder.”

In two games this season, McCaffrey scored four rushing touchdowns. He also has 156 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving.

The Panthers, at 3-5 despite being in the midst of a rebuilding year, have an outside chance to make a run at a wild-card spot.