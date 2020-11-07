Ravens add Dez Bryant to active roster

Getty Images

Dez Bryant is back.

Bryant, the veteran wide receiver who has been on the Ravens’ practice squad, was called up to the active roster today. That makes him eligible to play tomorrow at Indianapolis.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sang Bryant’s praises this week.

“Oh man, he’s a great route runner, strong hands, he’s dialed into the playbook; he’s always asking me questions about the playbook – stuff like that,” Jackson said. “He wants to compete. I just can’t wait until he gets out there with us on Sundays and fully practices with us.”

Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season, so he has three years of rust to knock off. But now Bryant is poised to return to the field.