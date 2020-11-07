Sam Darnold doubtful for Monday night

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will likely be watching Monday night’s game against the Patriots from the sideline.

Darnold is doubtful for Monday night because of a shoulder injury, Jets head coach Adam Gase announced today.

Joe Flacco is poised to start in Darnold’s absence.

Darnold first hurt his shoulder on October 1 and had to miss two games. He returned to the lineup but aggravated the shoulder injury and is now out again.

For the winless Jets, one of the few remaining questions about this lousy season is whether Darnold can prove himself a quarterback worthy of being a starter going forward. He’s going to miss an opportunity to prove himself on Monday night.