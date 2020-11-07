Sammy Watkins downgraded to out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Getty Images

The Chiefs will once again be without receiver Sammy Watkins.

Kansas City has downgraded Watkins to out, due to a lingering hamstring injury. Watkins had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Watkins suffered the injury in Week Five against the Raiders. He has not played since then.

He has 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns this year, his third with the Chiefs. Watkins ranks fifth in receptions and fourth in yardage.

The 7-1 Chiefs have won three in a row since losing to the Raiders last month.